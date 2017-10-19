Paquette will be a game-time decision against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It would seem that Paquette's lower-body injury has resurfaced, raising doubts about his availability versus Columbus. Even when healthy, the center is averaging a mere 9:53 of ice time in which he has registered a lone assist. Gabriel Dumont figures to slot into Paquette's fourth-line role, although coach Jon Cooper could shuffle the lines around a bit and go with J.T. Brown instead.