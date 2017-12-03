Paquette served his one-game suspension by sitting out Saturday night's 5-2 home win over the Sharks.

His absence didn't mean a whole lot to fantasy owners, as Paquette rarely scores and his bread and butter comes in the form of hits and a decent amount of blocked shots each season. Perhaps he could help poolies in leagues that give huge bonuses for defensive contributions, but owners are generally better off seeking players that aren't so one-dimensional.