Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Suspension over, eligible to play Tuesday
Paquette served his one-game suspension by sitting out Saturday night's 5-2 home win over the Sharks.
His absence didn't mean a whole lot to fantasy owners, as Paquette rarely scores and his bread and butter comes in the form of hits and a decent amount of blocked shots each season. Perhaps he could help poolies in leagues that give huge bonuses for defensive contributions, but owners are generally better off seeking players that aren't so one-dimensional.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Talking to league Thursday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Returns to lineup•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Game-time decision•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Participating in practice•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Not ready to return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...