Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Swedish air good for game
Paquette set up two goals in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.
He also put up 12 PIM. This trip overseas has been good to Paquette, who now has three points in two games there. Prior to that, he had just a single goal in five contests.
