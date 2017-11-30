Paquette will have a disciplinary hearing Thursday regarding a boarding incident that occurred in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

The play in question happened when Paquette drilled Bruins defenseman Torey Krug into the endboards while he was retrieving the puck in his own zone. Paquette didn't appear to ease up at all before delivering the illegal hit, so it wouldn't be surprising if the league hands down a suspension.