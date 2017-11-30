Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Talking to league Thursday
Paquette will have a disciplinary hearing Thursday regarding a boarding incident that occurred in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
The play in question happened when Paquette drilled Bruins defenseman Torey Krug into the endboards while he was retrieving the puck in his own zone. Paquette didn't appear to ease up at all before delivering the illegal hit, so it wouldn't be surprising if the league hands down a suspension.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Returns to lineup•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Game-time decision•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Participating in practice•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Not ready to return•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Could return in California next week•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...