Paquette scored his ninth goal of the season in a 6-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.

Paquette also had two PIM and three hits. Paquette has never eclipsed 20 points in a season, and with 13 in 56 games, this doesn't appear to be his year either. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 191 hits, and also has 58 PIM to his name. Still, he averaged 11:41 per game entering Tuesday's contest, and the lack of point production makes him unappealing for most fantasy formats.