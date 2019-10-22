Paquette (arm) could be ready to make his season debut Wednesday against the Penguins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Paquette has yet to play this year due to an arm injury, but he was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, indicating he may be ready to return against Pittsburgh. The oft-injured forward is a solid bottom-sixer, but he's only totaled 28 points in 136 games over the past two campaigns and won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.