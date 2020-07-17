Paquette (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for Friday's practice, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
It isn't clear what prevented Paquette from taking the ice Friday, and due to the NHL's new injury update policy, the Lightning won't be releasing any details regarding his health.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Back in action•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Out versus Coyotes•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Iffy against Arizona•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Snaps 25-game goal drought•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Good to go Monday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Exits after blocked shot•