Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Will miss at least two more weeks
Paquette (arm) is expected to be sidelined for at least two more weeks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
This news suggests the earliest Paquette will be ready to return is Oct. 19 against Colorado. Once he's given the green light, the oft-injured pivot will slide into a bottom-six role for the Lightning.
