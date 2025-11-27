D'Astous scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

D'Astous' tally at 1:26 of the first period stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old blueliner has emerged as a reliable player in his own zone as well as a power-play option on the second unit in his first NHL campaign. For the year, he has two goals, seven points, 13 shots on net, 15 PIM, 20 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 16 appearances. He's earned two of his points over the last three games.