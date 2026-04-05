D'Astous scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over Boston.

D'Astous buried his own rebound from a sharp angle on the left side early in the third period. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) over his past seven games; he was held off the scoresheet just once in that span. D'Astous is a great daily play right now. He's one point from 30 points in his first NHL season.