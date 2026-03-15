D'Astous scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.

The depth defender crashed the net and finished a 2-on-1 rush with Brayden Point in the second period; it tied the game 2-2. D'Astous last scored a goal on Dec. 9, 2025 -- that was 30 games ago. He has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 53 games this season, but he has just seven points (one goals, six assists) in his last 21 games. D'Astous has been a solid play on the Bolts' third pairing, and he has 78 PIM, 73 hits and 59 blocks overall.