D'Astous scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Wild on Saturday.

It was D'Astous' first career three-point game. The goal, which came on a 6-on-4 power play late in the third period, tied the game and forced overtime. He also had a power-play assist. D'Astous has five points, including four assists, in his last four games. A goal and two helpers have come with the man advantage. As much as Victor Hedman wants back on the power play, D'Astous is forcing the Bolts to keep him and not the big man on the man advantage. Overall, D'Astous has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games this season.