Lightning's Charle-Edouard D'Astous: Four assists in last five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
D'Astous had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Seattle on Thursday.
D'Astous has 24 points, including 20 assists, in 59 games this season. Four of those helpers have come in the last five games. D'Astous has 84 hits, 80 PIM, 65 blocks and 64 shots overall.
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