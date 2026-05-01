Lightning's Charle-Edouard D'Astous: Game-time call for Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
D'Astous (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Head coach Jon Cooper wouldn't provide any insight on D'Astous' availability, so fantasy managers will need to take a wait-and-see approach. If D'Astous receives the all-clear to return, Max Crozier could be a healthy scratch.
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