D'Astous scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-1 win over Montreal.

He also finished plus-5 and had five shots in 23:46. D'Astous' ice time shot up Tuesday when the Bolts juggled its D when Victor Hedman left in the first period with an undisclosed injury. There is no timeline for Hedman's return. It was D'Astous' first goal in seven games (one assist). Overall, he has three goals, six assists and 26 shots in 23 games.