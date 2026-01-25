D'Astous has been placed on injured reserve by the Lightning, Lightning beat writer Diandra Loux reports.

D'Astous left Saturday's game in the third period and didn't return, one of three Lightning players to not finish the game. The 27-year-old will head to injured reserve, meaning he'll have to miss at least the next four games. He has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 43 games on the season. Maxim Groshev was recalled and will likely draw into the lineup as a result.