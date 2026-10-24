D'Astois scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM, levied five hits, blocked three shots in and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

D'Astous has bounced back well after a healthy scratch Oct. 15 versus the Kraken. He's earned four points, including two on the power play, over his last three games. For the season, the 28-year-old defenseman has two goals, three assists, 14 shots, 12 hits, 15 blocks and eight PIM. If he continues to see power-play time, he offers enough all-around production to be in the mix in fantasy.