D'Astous scored a goal on five shots and added two assists in AHL Syracuse's 5-2 win over Hershey on Saturday.

D'Astous is back in North America after three years playing in Europe. Over his first stint in the AHL, he had two goals and four assists across 23 games, though his scoring touch from the blue line was more prevalent at the ECHL level. D'Astous probably won't see much action for the Lightning, but the organization has a talent for finding hidden gems, so don't rule out the 27-year-old.