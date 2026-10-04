D'Astous scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Washington.

D'Astous delivered a surprisingly strong debut season in 2025-26 with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists), 112 PIM, 96 hits and 74 blocks in 70 games last season. He has been a point producer at every level and in every league he's played in, both in North America and Europe, and he's found a way to translate his game into the NHL. D'Astous is behind Victor Hedman and John Carlson on the blue line and power play, but that changes with a single injury.