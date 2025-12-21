D'Astous picked up two assists in a 6-4 win over Carolina on Saturday.

D'Astous is having a pinch-me-I'm-dreaming season. He's paired with Ryan McDonagh on the Bolts' second pair, and he has 11 points, including eight assists, in 28 games this season. D'Astous won't contribute much in secondary categories, but he's having a great season, especially as an undrafted 27-year-old who made his NHL debut this year.