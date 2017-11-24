Lightning's Chris DiDomenico: Claimed by Tampa Bay
The Lightning claimed DiDomenico from Ottawa off waivers Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
DiDomenico has been productive in limited action with the Senators this campaign, tallying three goals and three assists in 12 games, so it's not surprising to see that another NHL club decided he was worth claiming. He'll bolster Tampa Bay's depth up front, but he'll likely have a limited role with his new team, which will keep him from being a desirable option in most season-long fantasy formats.
