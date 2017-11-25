Lightning's Chris DiDomenico: Sent down for conditioning
DiDomenico was assigned to AHL Syracuse for conditioning purposes Saturday.
The Bolts acquired DiDomenico (formerly with the Senators) via the waiver wire Friday, but evidently determined that his conditioning wasn't quite up to snuff. Once he does get into the shape, the Ontario native could resume turning heads as a sharp-shooting pivot who is accustomed to working with the man advantage. After all, he'd only been averaging 10:41 of ice time with Ottawa, but still managed three goals and three assists with half of that total taking place on the man advantage in 12 games prior to getting waived.
