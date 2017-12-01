DiDomenico (undisclosed) was placed on waivers Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

DiDomenico was in the minors on a conditioning assignment, but appears back to 100 percent and ready to join the Crunch full time. The 28-year-old notched six points in 12 games with Ottawa earlier in the year before Tampa Bay snagged him off waivers. Whether the center clears this time around remains to be seen, but assuming he does, he would likely be on the short list of call-ups for coach Jon Cooper throughout the rest of the season.