Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Becomes free agent this summer

Kunitz, who delivered one assist in 17 playoff games, will become a free agent July 1.

Kunitz turns 38 in September and will be looking for one last contract; it just might not be with the Bolts. The Bolts will likely shuffle the deck and go cheaper and younger. Kunitz delivered 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 82 regular-season goals while toiling in the bottom six. He may still have value in a limited role on the ice, but his fantasy value disappeared long ago.