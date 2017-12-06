Lightning's Chris Kunitz: First multi-point game of season Tuesday

Kunitz contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 drubbing of the Islanders.

Kunitz assisted on Andrej Sustr's goal to make it 2-0 and concluded the scoring with his fourth tally of the season in the third period. This was the first multi-point performance of the year for the 38-year-old winger, so fantasy owners should be in no rush to request his services.