Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Low ice time limits opportunity
Kunitz saw just 8:08 in ice time Saturday against Florida.
It dropped from 10:47 in the opening game. Kunitz signed in Tampa for a shot at a middle-six role and a possible Cup run. At this rate, the 38-year-old winger will be hard pressed to dress every game. He does have three hits in two games.
