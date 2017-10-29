Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Nets just second goal of season
Kunitz scored the Lightning's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim on Saturday.
It's just his second goal of the season (12 games). Kunitz's value at this point in his career is negligible, so don't even bother pulling him off the wire.
More News
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Low ice time limits opportunity•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Heading south•
-
Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Available for Vegas expansion•
-
Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Not looking to retire•
-
Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Keeps multi-point streak alive•
-
Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Registers two assists in Game 1 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...