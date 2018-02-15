Lightning's Chris Kunitz: No longer offensive threat
Kunitz has just two points in his last nine games.
Kunitz has lost several steps, but remains a decent 10-minute per game player (as long as those minutes are protected). His production has dropped so significantly in the last couple seasons that he's just not a fantasy factor anymore.
