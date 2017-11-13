Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Picks up assist
Kunitz tallied an assist and one shot on goal against the Ducks on Sunday.
Things haven't gone swimmingly for Kunitz in his first year with the Lightning. He has five points in 18 games, and more worryingly he only has 15 shots on net. His minutes are down, he's not playing on the power play, and it seems like the veteran's best days are far behind him.
