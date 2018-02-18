Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Points few and far between
Kunitz scored a rare goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.
It was his ninth goal of the season and just his 18th point in 59 games this season. Kunitz's production is just too few and far between to make him a fantasy asset.
More News
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: No longer offensive threat•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Three-point night in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Scores shorty in win over Hawks•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Snaps 10-game point drought•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: First multi-point game of season Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Picks up assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...