Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Readying for postseason run
Kunitz has three points in his last three games.
His ice time remains in the 11-12 minute range, but Kunitz has still found a way to produce. He has 28 points in 80 games this season and will bring his steady leadership (and four previous Cup wins) to the Bolts' playoff run.
More News
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Warming trend in offensive zone•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Points few and far between•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: No longer offensive threat•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Three-point night in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Scores shorty in win over Hawks•
-
Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Snaps 10-game point drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...