Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Readying for postseason run

Kunitz has three points in his last three games.

His ice time remains in the 11-12 minute range, but Kunitz has still found a way to produce. He has 28 points in 80 games this season and will bring his steady leadership (and four previous Cup wins) to the Bolts' playoff run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories