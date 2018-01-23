Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Scores shorty in win over Hawks

Kunitz scored a shorthanded goal during Monday's 2-0 win over Chicago.

The tally was also the game-winner and snapped an 18-game goal drought. Considering the veteran has been receiving regular top-six looks of late, his lack of offensive production is all the more discouraging. At this stage of the game, there aren't many settings where Kunitz is worth a roster spot.

