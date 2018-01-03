Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Snaps 10-game point drought
Kunitz earned the primary assist on Cedric Paquette's game-winning goal Tuesday in Toronto. The final score was 2-0.
While it was nice that Kunitz snapped a 10-game point drought in this one, the fact that he's only found the scoresheet 11 times while averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time speaks to just how far he's fallen. In his 14th NHL season, the 38-year-old is a veteran depth presence for an explosive Tampa Bay forward corps, but offers little from a fantasy perspective these days outside of his 59 hits.
