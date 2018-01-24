Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Three-point night in Tuesday's OT win
Kunitz notched a goal and two assists while adding three shots on net, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.
It was an impressive all-around effort for the veteran winger. Kunitz has has been one of the few disappointments in the potent Lightning offense this season, managing just one lonely assist over a brutal 18-game slump that lasted through most of December and January, but with four points in his last two games he may finally be emerging from his funk.
