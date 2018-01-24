Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Three-point night in Tuesday's OT win

Kunitz notched a goal and two assists while adding three shots on net, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

It was an impressive all-around effort for the veteran winger. Kunitz has has been one of the few disappointments in the potent Lightning offense this season, managing just one lonely assist over a brutal 18-game slump that lasted through most of December and January, but with four points in his last two games he may finally be emerging from his funk.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories