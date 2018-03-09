Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Warming trend in offensive zone
Kunitz picked up a goal and assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Suddenly, Kunitz is finding seams and delivering complementary scoring -- he has seven points, including four goals, in his last 10 games. It's not huge, but it's decent for a guy who's probably sitting out there on the wire.
