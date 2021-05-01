Gibson has been promoted to Tampa Bay's active roster and will serve as Curtis McElhinney's backup during Saturday's matchup with Detroit, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Gibson will likely return to the taxi squad prior to Sunday's rematch with the Red Wings. The 28-year-old backstop allowed four goals on just 17 shots in his lone appearance this season April 4 against Detroit.
