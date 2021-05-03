Gibson stopped 22 of 23 shots Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Gibson was a surprise starter ahead of Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) and Curtis McElhinney, who got the nod Saturday, and he responded with his first victory since March 2018 when he was with the Islanders. The 28-year-old Gibson had made only one other appearance this season, a 5-1 loss to the Red Wings back on April 4.