Gibson was promoted from the taxi squad to back up Curtis McElhinney on Monday according to CBS Sports.
Andrei Vasilevskiy was given the day off for rest so Gibson was recalled to dress as the backup. The 28-year-old hasn't suited up for an NHL game since the 2018-19 season and likely won't any time soon barring an injury.
