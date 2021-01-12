Gibson was waived Monday, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
If he clears, Gibson will likely be assigned to the taxi squad and be available should injury or illness strike the Bolts this season. He doesn't have a lot of recent NHL experience -- just 14 appearances -- but he was a second-round pick.
