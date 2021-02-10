Gibson was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Gibson was on the active roster for Monday's game as the backup to Curtis McElhinney to assure a full night off for Andrei Vasilevskiy. That won't be the case Tuesday, as Vasilevskiy will start and McElhinney will back up, allowing Gibson to return to his taxi squad role. That's a position the 28-year-old Gibson will likely fill for the bulk of the season.