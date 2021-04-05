Gibson stopped 13 of 17 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Gibson's Tampa debut went about as poorly as possible, and with the team not having another set of back-to-back games until April 19-20, the 28-year-old may not get an opportunity to redeem himself unless usual No. 2 netminder Curtis McElhinney (undisclosed) is sidelined a lot longer than expected.