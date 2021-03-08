Gibson was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Spencer Martin was promoted from the minors to serve as the taxi-squad goalie for the time being. Gibson didn't play a game with the Lightning, but he figures to handle a decent workload in the AHL. Last season, he posted a .914 save percentage and a 10-8-5 record across 25 AHL appearances.
