Gibson was assigned to Tampa Bay's taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Gibson will likely return to the active roster for for Tuesday's clash with Columbus if Curtis McElhinney (undisclosed) is still unavailable.
More News
-
Lightning's Christopher Gibson: Routed by Red Wings•
-
Lightning's Christopher Gibson: Starting against Red Wings•
-
Lightning's Christopher Gibson: Added to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Christopher Gibson: Sent back to minors•
-
Lightning's Christopher Gibson: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Christopher Gibson: Joins active roster•