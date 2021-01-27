The Lightning reassigned Gibson to their taxi squad Tuesday, TSN reports.
Gibson's demotion suggests Curtis McElhinney (COVID-19 protocols) is likely on the verge of returning to action. Gibson probably won't see NHL ice in 2020-21 unless Tampa Bay's top-two netminders both go down with an injury or an illness.
