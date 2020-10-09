Gibson penned a one-year, two-way deal with the Lightning on Friday.

Gibson was a relatively high draft pick in 2011, going 49th overall to the Kings. However, he's only made 14 NHL appearances since turning pro in 2013-14, instead spending the bulk of his career in the AHL. Through 208 games there, the 27-year-old has posted a .911 save percentage, 2.60 GAA and 105-67-33 record. Long story short: the Lightning are set in net with star Andrei Vasilevskiy and capable NHL-journeyman backup Curtis McElhinney, so Gibson figures to figure almost exclusively with AHL Syracuse.