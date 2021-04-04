Gibson was promoted to the active roster to make the home start against the Red Wings on Sunday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Gibson will make his Lightning debut Sunday. The 28-year-old netminder has just 14 NHL games on his resume, posting a .904 save percentage and a 3-4-3 record in the process. The Red Wings are certainly a favorable matchup, though, as they rank last in the league with just 2.13 goals per game.