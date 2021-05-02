Gibson led the Lightning onto the ice and will start Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Lightning Radio reports.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) will sit out for the second straight game, which will give Gibson a chance to man the crease after he backed up Curtis McElhinney on Saturday. Gibson's only other start this season also came against the Red Wings. He took the loss in that one after allowing four goals on 17 shots but will look to fare better in this outing against the league-worst Detroit offense (2.17 goals per game).