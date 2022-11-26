Koepke (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
Koepke missed his third straight game Friday and he's reportedly getting closer to a return. It's unclear if he'll get back in the lineup at some point during the Lightning's upcoming three-game road trip. The 24-year-old has one goal through 15 games this season.
