Koepke may have the inside track to fill the open spot on the Lightning's forward corps, reports The Athletic.

Koepke, who got off to a rough start in the AHL last season, became one of Syracuse's best players by season's end. He was rewarded with a role as a Black Ace through the NHL postseason. Koepke would not get power-play time, but if he earns the gig he could see top-nine ice time while Anthony Cirelli is sidelined.