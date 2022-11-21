Koepke (undisclosed) will not suit up Monday against Boston, per the NHL's media site.
Koepke will miss his second straight game Monday and it's still unclear what he's dealing with. His next chance to play will be Friday against the Blues, but in his absence, the Lightning will dress seven forwards.
